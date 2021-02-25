HIRE Program Excels Through Pandemic

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The HIRE Program, which stands for Hoosier initiative for re-entry, helps Indiana inmates find jobs before being released. These jobs can range from welders to cooks and everything in-between. "There's just a broad range of jobs. You've probably been somewhere in a store or restaurant and not even known that someone there is a second chance person. They're just like everyone else because they worked hard to get to where they're at," said Aaron Cooper, the Assistant Regional Director for the HIRE Program. After shutting down for a week at the beginning of the pandemic, the program changed the way they operate. "We basically turned into, I guess you would call it the next generation of what we would like to morph into. It happened over night and was tested all year long, we picked and chose what worked best, but we were forced to shift gears to continue to give the high service we give our client base," said Cooper.