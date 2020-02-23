Clear

HEbron home for boys finally finished

The community flushed through the doors to check out the new group home in Greene County.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 10:23 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

LYONS, Ind (WTHI) - After months of renovation work, the Hebron home for boys is finished!

It will soon offer abused neglected boys a safe space in Greene County.

Those at the open house say this new home will serve a great need.

The home's coordinator Jerry Mathis showed us around.

Every single room has been renovated.

24 rooms have different themes, from Star Wars to a Purdue Boilermaker. 

Mathis said this house will be home to up to 24 boys who are in their early teens.

Each room has it's own special theme.

Mathis said he can't wait to see the faces of the boys when they walk in for the first time.

"It's our intention to provide a safe loving structured environment to where these boys can thrive. being abused or neglected is not normal and that they can either be returned to their biological home or to a foster home," said Mathis. 

The group home isn't open yet.

They still have a couple more inspections.

Mathis said he hopes they'll be open within the next month.

