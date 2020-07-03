HELP WANTED: Local restaurant hurting for employees during pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant owner says he's hurting for employees, and he needs help now!

Since reopening about two weeks ago, J. Gumbo's says it only has about two new employees on staff.

Owner Jeffrey Habermel says it's always been hard to find consistent workers, but the pandemic makes it even more difficult.

He says its hard to compete in the job market, when you only offer part-time work.

To offset the need for more help and keep business going, Habermel says he's done price increases and even shortened business hours.

"A lot of people are very understanding, but you still want to service them," he said.

You can print off an application, fill it out, and take it in to J. Gumbo's. It's recommended to not come in during lunch hour, as it's the busiest time.

To print off an application: click here.