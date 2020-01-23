Clear

HB 1070 cracks down texting and driving, the bill has support from some in town.

We're talking about texting and driving or, distracted driving. It something state police say it's completely preventable.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 6:33 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--This law will ban using your phone behind the wheel. So no more checking that last-minute email or posting something to the gram.

Some we spoke with say this small change could protect many.

Maya Jamison said it only took five seconds for a crash to claim the life of someone she cared for.

"I've actually had people pass away from it. Texting and driving is actually a very dangerous activity," said Jamison. 

She said it's an eye-opener for her and should be for all drivers. That's why she's on board with house bill 1070. It cracks down on distracted driving.

"It's just it's like a pointless death you know what I'm saying it could have easily been avoided. It just takes away from the actual driver's responsibility of paying attention," said Jamison. 

The bill would put more emphasis on "no phones" while behind the wheel. That means nothing like texting or posting on Instagram. You can, however, use the device if its hands-free or voice-activated or calling 911.

"Having that mount is very helpful of the fact that it is still is in my windshield view, so if I do take that quick glance over to it I'm not looking that too far over," said Jamison. 

"On a daily basis, there are 9 fatalities in the united states that are contributed to driving while distracted and over 1,000 injuries," said Indiana State Sergeant Matt Ames. 

Sgt. Ames said if this bill comes into law it could save many lives.

"It's going to allow us to provide safe roadways for all the motorists out here and that's what the governor's office is trying to do," said Ames. 

The house could vote within the upcoming week to endorse the bill or sent it to the Senate for consideration. Jamison says this is a bill that needs to be passed and enforced.

"You could wait you know that text could wait cause it could...it could change someone's life," said Jamison. 

The bill also lists numerous fines. The maximum fine would be $500.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Rain and snowflakes possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HB 1070 cracks down texting and driving, the bill has support from some in town

Image

Girl Scout cookies have arrived in the Wabash Valley

Image

Old National Bank to close Rockville branch

Image

New security being installed at the Knox County courthouse

Image

Jury reaches verdict in trial for man investigators say set fire to Vigo County Community Correction

Image

What's the next step with the extra school corporation money?

Image

New effort works to get Terre Haute businesses ready for tourism

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A Sullivan County school corporation just hired a police chief for its new police department

Image

Indianapolis man charged after police say he damaged Parke County covered bridge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans