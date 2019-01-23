Clear

'Point in Time' count aims to help the homeless living in communities

On Wednesday, the nation-wide homeless count will take place. It happens every year. Their goal is to get an accurate count so the needs of the homeless living in the community are met.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- On Wednesday, the nation-wide homeless count will take place. It happens every year. Their goal is to get an accurate count so the needs of the homeless living in the community are met.

About 25 to 30 volunteers will be at various locations across the Wabash Valley. 

People will be getting an estimated total number of people who are living homeless within their community. Kelli Fuller, homeless outreach care manager, says they have about 45 to 50 people currently living on the streets in Terre Haute.

The count will help agencies help the homeless get state funds. 

If you know someone who may qualify, go to one of these locations:

Fairbanks Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gilbert Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vigo County Library: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Terre Haute Transit Station: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Clothing Closet for Veterans and the needy of Terre Haute

1000 S. 14th St. Terre Haute, IN

Open: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be supplies for those individuals living outside or non-habitable situations (no electric or gas or water/sewage). Other supplies for those in need will include hygiene products, food, and clothing. 

