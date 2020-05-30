Governor announces initiatives to help Hoosiers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced several new initiatives to help Hoosiers impacted by coronavirus.

The initiatives allocate $44 million in support and resources. $37 million will go to small businesses and manufacturers. $30 million will be from the Business Restart Fund. This money came from the Cares Act. It will go to small Hoosier businesses through grants.

For more information on the Small Business Restart Fund, including additional eligibility requirements, click here.

For more information on Indiana Small Business Relief and Planning Resources, click here.