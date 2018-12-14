'Guys Who Give' make $6,800 donation to community center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local men stepped up to make sure kids in need have a merry Christmas.

On Friday, there was a check presentation at the 14th and Chestnut Community Center in Terre Haute.

The center provides support to at-risk kids in the area.

The group 'Guys Who Give' donated $6,800 to the center.

That money will be used to buy food.