'Guys Who Give' make $6,800 donation to community center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local men stepped up to make sure kids in need have a merry Christmas.
On Friday, there was a check presentation at the 14th and Chestnut Community Center in Terre Haute.
The center provides support to at-risk kids in the area.
The group 'Guys Who Give' donated $6,800 to the center.
That money will be used to buy food.
