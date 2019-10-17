Clear

Guys Who Give donates to two different groups

A generous donation will help serve those in need of medical care in Vigo County.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A generous donation will help serve those in need of medical care in Vigo County.

Guys Who Give donated $6,100 to two local non-profits.

One of them is the Wabash Valley Health Center. Leaders plan to use the money for a renovation project.

CEO Charlie Welker says the $4 million expansion is needed.

"Many of our clients have great challenges, and they need access to health care that has no barriers, as far as affordability. So we're a health center that gives them that opportunity and that chance to receive a variety of health care services," Welker said.

Guys Who Give also donated money to the Saint Benedict's Soup Kitchen.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-17

Image

Make a Difference: Jeanie Edinburgh

Image

Vigo County teacher starts Braves Boutique

Image

Guys Who Give donates to two different groups

Image

City of Terre Haute reaches an agreement with Live PD

Image

The Bridgeton Blacksmith

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Indiana harvest season

Image

Terre Haute hotel plans to build a covered walkway to the convention center

Image

Sullivan emergency evacuation lifted

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season