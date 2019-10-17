Guys Who Give donates to two different groups

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A generous donation will help serve those in need of medical care in Vigo County.

Guys Who Give donated $6,100 to two local non-profits.

One of them is the Wabash Valley Health Center. Leaders plan to use the money for a renovation project.

CEO Charlie Welker says the $4 million expansion is needed.

"Many of our clients have great challenges, and they need access to health care that has no barriers, as far as affordability. So we're a health center that gives them that opportunity and that chance to receive a variety of health care services," Welker said.

Guys Who Give also donated money to the Saint Benedict's Soup Kitchen.