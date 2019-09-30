Guys Who Give donates to Clay County Youth Football League

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization has received a much-needed boost in funding.
Guys Who Give in Clay County donated more than $2,000 to the Clay County Youth Football League.
It will allow the organization to build new bathrooms.
The money comes from $100 contributions form each member of Guys Who Give.
This is the first of four grants to be donated this year.
