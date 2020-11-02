Gun and ammunition sales are skyrocketing due to two factors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many local gun shops say business is booming. According to the Associated Press, there's been a nationwide surge in the sales of guns and ammunition. Today we spoke with three local ammunition stores to see what sales they were having. All three said they've been busy all year.

Since February, Carson Arms', Top Guns, and Lost Creek Trading Post have seen a huge increase in sales. The stores say it's due to the pandemic and the election year.

They say there's a lot of uncertainty which is causing people to buy guns and ammunition. The CEO of top guns Steve Ellis said his store is doing its best to keep up with demand.

Ellis said, "We are doing our best to keep everything we can in stock and we're trying to ration them a little bit, and putting limitations on them so we don't run out. That way when that new shooter comes in they can get new ammunition with their firearm."

Both COVID-19 and the election are driving sales up for three of the gun shop owners I talked with today.

The owners said that this year is the perfect storm for gun sales. Meaning, the pandemic started the surge and the election is keeping sales up.

Ellis said, "Any time there's a presidential election we see a large surge in purchasing. But this particular election has been no different, other than we are seeing a larger surge in purchasing habits."

He says people are feeling a lot of uncertainty. He said, "If a Biden-Harris ticket wins that there would be more gun laws, and gun legislation enacted. So, their concern would be that they would want to get stuff before, while it would still be grandfathered before they pass these laws."

On the other side of the political spectrum, he said he's seeing something different. Ellis said, "On the left, we're seeing more purchases amongst liberals as a result of getting into the industry, and wanting to protect their rights as well."

Ellis says his store is making adjustments to keep guns and ammunition in stock.