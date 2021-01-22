Gum Pops among healthy treats you'll find for Valentine's Day at reTHink store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Candy and chocolate are often the "guilty pleasures" of Valentine's Day, especially for kids.

However, thanks to a local group, you can satisfy their sweet tooth.... guilt free!

reTHink Inc. is dedicated to environmental awareness, sustainability and a cleaner community.

This year, they're selling Gum Pops, and other goodies, just in time for Valentine's Day!

The Gum Pops are made with all natural ingredients and contain no artifical chemicals, or sweeteners. They're also vegan and gluten/allergen free.

Organizers say it's a healthier way to spoil your sweetie and the environment!

"If it's better for you, it's going to be better for the environment as well and vice versa," said Executive Director Shikha Bhattacharyya, "If it's better for the environment, it's better going to be for your health."

You can buy Gum Pops, and other treats, at the reTHink store. You can also order online.