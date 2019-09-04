Guilty, but mentally ill: Terre Haute man sentenced in police impersonation case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was found guilty, but mentally ill in a police impersonation case.
Franklin Akers was sentenced to four and a half years on Wednesday.
Three and a half of those years will be behind bars with the Indiana Department of Corrections.
LINK | TERRE HAUTE MAN ARRESTED FOR IMPERSONATING A POLICE OFFICER
The last year will be on formal probation.
Police say Akers must undergo an evaluation at the Hamilton Center and follow any recommended treatments and medications.
