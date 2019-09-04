Guilty, but mentally ill: Terre Haute man sentenced in police impersonation case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was found guilty, but mentally ill in a police impersonation case.

Franklin Akers was sentenced to four and a half years on Wednesday.

Three and a half of those years will be behind bars with the Indiana Department of Corrections.

The last year will be on formal probation.

Police say Akers must undergo an evaluation at the Hamilton Center and follow any recommended treatments and medications.