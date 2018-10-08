Guidelines changing for window blinds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On average, one child per month dies from strangulation involving corded window blind in the United States.
Now, new child safety legislation will change what kinds of blinds you can buy.
Starting on December 15th, you won't be able to buy window blinds with cords, instead, you'll probably find more cordless blinds.
The legislation affects manufacturers and stores that sell blinds.
It's up to you if you get rid of your corded blinds at home.
You can check blinds for the 'best for kids' label to ensure their safety.
