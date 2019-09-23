Clear

Representatives from Taiwan tour Hoosier farm ahead of trade deal

Representatives from the Taiwan agriculture took a trip to a local Vigo County farm for a tour. It's just a day before they plan to sign a letter of intent to purchase Ind. soybeans.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- On Monday representatives from Taiwan plan to sign a letter of intent to purchase $2.1 billion of soybeans from Indiana farms.

While some dread Mondays, local farmer Brad Burbrink says he's excited for what's around the corner.

"After the spring we've all went through and the struggles of trying to get a crop that's huge for us as farmers here in Vigo County but for farmers of Indiana," said Brad Burbrink, a local farmer. 

On Sunday the representatives took a trip down to the B-N-Ag farm for a tour. 

For some of the Taiwan representatives, it was their first time being on an Indiana farm.

They were able to see how soybeans are grown in Indiana.

"You get to meet those people and you have a lot better respect for the product once you actually know what went into it," said Burbrink. 

"We are ensuring our commitment to try and strengthen the Taiwan and U.S. relationships," said Junne-Jih Chen, he's one of the representatives.

Chen believes helping one another grow is what makes a great relationship and partnership.

"Friendship is very important this place can produce a high-quality item of the agriculture then we need to come here to learn," said Chen. 

Burbrink said this will be something that will help elevate his farm next season.

"We doing the best job that we can to ensure them that they're going to get the best product that money can buy and that being Indiana soybeans," said Burbrink. 

The letter signing will be held at the Statehouse in Indianapolis at 9 am.

