Growing demand for plasma, how you can help

VIGO COUNTY, In. (WTHI) - If you've recovered from the coronavirus hospitals need your convalescent plasma.

Officials with a Hoosier blood center say the demand for plasma is far greater than the supply.

News 10 spoke with an expert at the Versiti Blood Center of Indiana.

He says hospital demand for convalescent plasma is up by 50-percent from just a month ago.

This plasma is used to treat covid-19 patients.

Unfortunately, with a surge in hospitalizations...

Healthcare workers need more Hoosiers who have recovered, to donate their anti-body rich plasma as soon as possible.

"And it's for the first time since at the very beginning when we started, we are sending more products to hospitals than we are collecting each day," said Dr. Dan Waxman.

Versiti has locations across the state including here in Terre Haute.

