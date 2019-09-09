TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 22 veterans commit suicide every day in the United States.
You can help fight that number by joining the 22 Pushup Challenge.
The Hamilton Center is once again groups of 22 people to do 22 pushups over the next 22 days.
Today was the kick-off with the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies.
"Education, engagement, that's what we are all about. We want to just raise awareness and bring it out of the shadows," William Little told us.
For more information or for ways to help prevent suicide, send an email to MVP@hamiltoncenter.org.
Related Content
- Groups work to prevent veteran suicides with 22 Push Up Challenge
- Pushing out suicide awareness
- Group works to honor female veterans
- Groups work to prevent drowning deaths among autistic children
- 22 Push Up Challenge looks to bring awareness to an important issue
- Group working to find pictures of Illinois veterans
- Preventing suicides among police and firefighters in Terre Haute
- Wabash Valley Organizations take part in Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
- Suicide, at 50-year peak, pushes down US life expectancy
- Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires
Scroll for more content...