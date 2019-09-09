Groups work to prevent veteran suicides with 22 Push Up Challenge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 22 veterans commit suicide every day in the United States.

You can help fight that number by joining the 22 Pushup Challenge.

The Hamilton Center is once again groups of 22 people to do 22 pushups over the next 22 days.

Today was the kick-off with the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies.

"Education, engagement, that's what we are all about. We want to just raise awareness and bring it out of the shadows," William Little told us.

For more information or for ways to help prevent suicide, send an email to MVP@hamiltoncenter.org.