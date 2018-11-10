Clear

Groups work to prevent drowning deaths among autistic children

The leading cause of death among autistic children in the United States is drowning. That's according to the National Autism Association.

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 11:41 PM
Updated: Nov. 10, 2018 11:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The leading cause of death among autistic children in the United States is drowning. That's according to the National Autism Association.

Two Wabash Valley groups joined forces to change the statistics.

Students from Terre Haute North high school’s DECA program and people from the Applied Behavior Center for Autism partnered together for a pool party.

The party was open to the public at the Aquatics Center in Terre Haute.

The goal of the party was to let people know about the startling number of accidental drownings and teach children with autism about the water.

Money collected at the party goes to the center where staff hope to build a swimming area to teach more kids.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Cold conditions continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

North Vermilion wins Banks

Image

Minnett, IUPUI beat Wallace, EIU

Image

Rose tops Earlham

Image

ISU downs Illinois State

Image

Autism Awareness Pool Party

Image

Fundraiser for teen killed in accident

Image

Gilbert Ave Fire

Image

Dogs dumped in Knox Co

Image

Sign dedicated to vet

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil