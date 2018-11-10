Groups work to prevent drowning deaths among autistic children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The leading cause of death among autistic children in the United States is drowning. That's according to the National Autism Association.
Two Wabash Valley groups joined forces to change the statistics.
Students from Terre Haute North high school’s DECA program and people from the Applied Behavior Center for Autism partnered together for a pool party.
The party was open to the public at the Aquatics Center in Terre Haute.
The goal of the party was to let people know about the startling number of accidental drownings and teach children with autism about the water.
Money collected at the party goes to the center where staff hope to build a swimming area to teach more kids.
