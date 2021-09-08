Groups train locally to help give the drug that helps reverse overdoses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People locally learned how to reverse drug overdoses on Wednesday.

Groups in Terre Haute and the State of Indiana hosted Narcan training. It's a medication that can help reverse opioid overdoses.

There was a presentation, and then people could practice giving the Narcan to a dummy.

This training is happening statewide this month as part of Drug Recovery Month.

The Wabash Valley Recovery Center and the Next Step Foundation distribute Narcan through the Overdose Lifeline.