Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's one of the biggest disasters we face. Home fires claim seven lives a day in the United States. Local groups are sounding the alarm so you and your family stay safe.

Community partners went door to door Saturday in Terre Haute. They installed new smoke detectors and spoke with families about fire prevention.

The groups canvassed 12 Points and the Collett Park area. Organizers say they chose the area because there have been seventeen house fires there in the last four years.

The Red Cross estimates it responds to sixty-four thousand disasters each year and a majority of those are home fires.

The American Red Cross, Terre Haute Fire Department and a group called Protect the Precious worked together to sound the alarm.

Volunteers are needed for another canvassing day on March 2nd. If you'd like to help contact the Red Cross.

You can also reach out to the Terre Haute Fire Department if you need help with your smoke alarms.