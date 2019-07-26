Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Groups flock to Terre Haute for racing event

Dozens have flocked to the Wabash Valley to catch some racing action this weekend.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens have flocked to the Wabash Valley to catch some racing action this weekend.

It's for round eight of the Midwest Cross-Country Racing Event.

Our crews caught some video of set-up ahead of the Friday night races.

All ages will race ATVs and dirt bikes.

This is the first year here...but the 11th season for the event.

Organizers say they are expecting over 2,000 people at the event.

They say it's a way to get the whole family involved.

The race continues through Sunday.

They kick-off with youth races at 8:30 a.m.

It is $25 to register to race.

To learn more, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colten Panaranto

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Groups flock to Terre Haute for racing event

Image

New Meadows based business holds Friday night open house

Image

"Execute justice, not people..." Sisters of Providence speak out against Federal Executions

Image

Washington man charged in one-month-old's death

Image

Golf benefit set to help local children

Image

New Hobby Lobby coming to Vincennes

Image

The cost to house inmates is going up

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather