Groups flock to Terre Haute for racing event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens have flocked to the Wabash Valley to catch some racing action this weekend.
It's for round eight of the Midwest Cross-Country Racing Event.
Our crews caught some video of set-up ahead of the Friday night races.
All ages will race ATVs and dirt bikes.
This is the first year here...but the 11th season for the event.
Organizers say they are expecting over 2,000 people at the event.
They say it's a way to get the whole family involved.
The race continues through Sunday.
They kick-off with youth races at 8:30 a.m.
It is $25 to register to race.
To learn more, click here.
