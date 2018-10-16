Groups awarded grant money through Wabash Valley Community Foundation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Groups dedicated to making our community a better place got an extra boost to help their cause.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation gifted several organizations with extra cash.
15 groups were presented with checks at the foundation's 2018 Fall Grant Awards.
Among the list of recipients was The Wabash Independent Living and Learning Center, or The WILL Center. The private non-profit groups offers resources and services to people living with disabilities in six counties throughout West Central Indiana.
$10,000 will go to The Will Center's "Ramps for Freedom" program. The money will buy materials used to build ADA compliant wheelchair ramps for homes in the community.
Organizers say this is part of their mission to help those have a better quality of life.
"There's nothing more fundamental to independence than being able to get in to and out of your own home," Executive Director Peter Ciancone, "People want to age in place, people with disabilities want to stay in their neighborhoods."
2018 Fall Grant Award Recipients:
Catholic Charities
$12,500 - Purchase and install delivery truck lift gates
Children's Bureau, Inc.
$7,500 - Client Urgent Assistance Program
Downtown Terre Haute
$4,500 - Flag and banner replacement
Gibault, Inc.
$5,000 - Emergency Responder Crisis Intervention Training
Indiana Foster & Adoptive Parents
$10,000 - Foster Parenting 101 Training Courses in Vigo County
Ivy Tech Foundation
$25,000 - Precision Agriculture Program
Junior Achievement in the Wabash Valley
$10,000 - Whole School Initiative
Providence Pantry
$10,000 - Electrical system upgrades
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana
$3,500 - Ronald McDonald House Program for Vigo County residents
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
$10,000 - Le Fer Lake Trailhead project
Sisters of Providence
$25,000 - mold remediation and HVAC update in O'Shaughnessy Dining Room
The Haute Initiative Inc.
$25,000 - The Haute' Video initiative
The WILL Center
$10,000 - Construct wheelchair ramps
Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity
$25,000 - Purchase construction truck/trailer
Western Indiana Community Action Agency
$7,500 - Purchase playground equipment for Head Start
Related Content
- Groups awarded grant money through Wabash Valley Community Foundation
- 9 non-profits receive grant money from Wabash Valley Comm. Foundation
- Wabash Valley Community Foundation collection socks for those in need
- Wabash Valley airport seeks grant money for runway project
- Wabash valley resident raises money for veterans memorial
- Communities across the Wabash Valley receiving federal money for town improvements
- Big money coming to Wabash Valley rural communities for infrastructure improvements
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley