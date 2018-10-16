Groups awarded grant money through Wabash Valley Community Foundation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Groups dedicated to making our community a better place got an extra boost to help their cause.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation gifted several organizations with extra cash.

15 groups were presented with checks at the foundation's 2018 Fall Grant Awards.

Among the list of recipients was The Wabash Independent Living and Learning Center, or The WILL Center. The private non-profit groups offers resources and services to people living with disabilities in six counties throughout West Central Indiana.

$10,000 will go to The Will Center's "Ramps for Freedom" program. The money will buy materials used to build ADA compliant wheelchair ramps for homes in the community.

Organizers say this is part of their mission to help those have a better quality of life.

"There's nothing more fundamental to independence than being able to get in to and out of your own home," Executive Director Peter Ciancone, "People want to age in place, people with disabilities want to stay in their neighborhoods."

2018 Fall Grant Award Recipients:

Catholic Charities

$12,500 - Purchase and install delivery truck lift gates

Children's Bureau, Inc.

$7,500 - Client Urgent Assistance Program

Downtown Terre Haute

$4,500 - Flag and banner replacement

Gibault, Inc.

$5,000 - Emergency Responder Crisis Intervention Training

Indiana Foster & Adoptive Parents

$10,000 - Foster Parenting 101 Training Courses in Vigo County

Ivy Tech Foundation

$25,000 - Precision Agriculture Program

Junior Achievement in the Wabash Valley

$10,000 - Whole School Initiative

Providence Pantry

$10,000 - Electrical system upgrades

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana

$3,500 - Ronald McDonald House Program for Vigo County residents

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

$10,000 - Le Fer Lake Trailhead project

Sisters of Providence

$25,000 - mold remediation and HVAC update in O'Shaughnessy Dining Room

The Haute Initiative Inc.

$25,000 - The Haute' Video initiative

The WILL Center

$10,000 - Construct wheelchair ramps

Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity

$25,000 - Purchase construction truck/trailer

Western Indiana Community Action Agency

$7,500 - Purchase playground equipment for Head Start