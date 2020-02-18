Clear

Groups: Laws, courtroom changes hit police training budget

Training for Illinois police officers is suffering because of an unexpected shortfall in state funding, two law enforcement groups said.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Training for Illinois police officers is suffering because of an unexpected shortfall in state funding, two law enforcement groups said.

Statewide sheriffs’ and police chiefs’ groups said last week that the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board has a $5 million hole in its budget because of changes in the courtroom and to a state law.

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police have asked the General Assembly to provide additional funding to ensure proper training for first responders.

“Classes are being canceled and our mobile training units have been asked to consider plans to shut down due to the funding shortage,” sheriffs’ association executive director Jim Kaitschuk said. “This makes our communities less safe and puts officers at risk.”

At the same time, state law has increased the workload, adding 11 requirements to the training regimen since 2016.

The training board is fully funded by fines from traffic offenses. But state law changed the way the money is allocated last year. The police organizations also believe there is a drop in issued traffic citations at the same time because of another 2019 law that allows judges to waive traffic fines in court.

Local communities are bearing the brunt. The state board is not reimbursing regional training academies so the academies are requiring upfront payment from cities and counties of nearly $6,000 per office, according to the police groups.

