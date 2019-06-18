Group works to remove the stigma attached to addiction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local organizations are hoping to show you the faces of recovery.
The Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance will hold a special panel on Saturday at the Vigo County Public Library.
There's already an art installation in place for the panel.
It features the artwork of recovering addicts and their families.
It will also feature leaders of several local groups.
That includes the Terre Haute Police Department and Team of Mercy.
Organizers say the goal is to remove the negative stigma attached to addiction.
It happens from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
