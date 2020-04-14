Group works to protect local homeless through COVID-19 pandemic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Homeless Coalition is working to protect the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An organization within the coalition has stepped up to apply for grant funding.

If these funds are received, this will cover expenses for an individual or family without a home to quarantine in.

The funding would cover housing and food costs.

"This will help us get them into an environment where they can be safe for the quarantine period through the recovery," Brendan Kearns, the co-chair of the Homeless Coalition said.

The group hopes to learn more about the grant later this week.