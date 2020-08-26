Group works to help local homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group is looking to help the homeless in the Wabash Valley.

On Wednesday, the group went out looking for homeless people in need of assistance.

That group, along with Reach Services put together packets for people in need.

Some of the packets included food and hygiene products. They were also able to get people lined up with a place to stay.

"Outreach like this helps us interact with the homeless, to find out what their needs are, and possibly help get them housing," Brendan Kearns said.

The group had 100 packets prepared to give out to the homeless community.