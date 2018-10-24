Group works to help Terre Haute homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the weather gets cooler, one group of Terre Haute volunteers is remembering those without a roof.
We came across a team of community members giving out sleeping bags for the homeless.
They were helping people in the Gilbert Park area.
Members of the group say a few years ago they noticed a problem.
They identified several homeless people in the cold in Terre Haute.
They took to social media to ask for sleeping bag donations.
They say the response was enormous.
The group also plans to collect tents, hand warmers, and sleeping mats.
