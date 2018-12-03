Group works to give 12 Points a facelift

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local neighborhood wants it to give itself a facelift just in time for the holidays.

12 Points is a historic section of the north end of Terre Haute.

On Monday, we caught up with people from the area that call themselves the '12 Points Pride Committee.'

They were out picking up litter in the area.

They said it is a very small way to show the city the importance of 12 Points.

"We want to bring pride back...we want to bring interest back. We want people to notice that there are businesses in 12 Points," Karen Long from the committee said.

Cleaning up is just the beginning

This Friday at 5:00, the committee will be hosting a 12-Points Christmas Tree Lighting.

It will take place at Gold Medal Park.

Mayor Duke Bennett is scheduled to be there to help light the tree.