Group works to fix hunger issues with children in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over 12 million children in the United States are food insecure.

That's according to whyhunger.org.

That means they may not know where their next meal is coming from.

It's a problem the Beta Club in Sullivan County hopes to fix.

The Beta Club, along with Sullivan Tri-Kappa helped the Southwest School Corporation get share carts for its school.

Students can place uneaten food on these carts.

Students who are hungry can take food from the cart - free of charge.

The Beta Club members from Sullivan Middle and High Schools raised money for the share carts.

The local Tri-Kappa chapter also donated a cart.