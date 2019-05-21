Group works to fix hunger issues with children in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over 12 million children in the United States are food insecure.
That's according to whyhunger.org.
That means they may not know where their next meal is coming from.
It's a problem the Beta Club in Sullivan County hopes to fix.
The Beta Club, along with Sullivan Tri-Kappa helped the Southwest School Corporation get share carts for its school.
Students can place uneaten food on these carts.
Students who are hungry can take food from the cart - free of charge.
The Beta Club members from Sullivan Middle and High Schools raised money for the share carts.
The local Tri-Kappa chapter also donated a cart.
