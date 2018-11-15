Group works to build healthier ISU campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Cancer Society says smoking is the single largest preventable cause of death and illness.
This fact has volunteers at Indiana State University taking action.
Tobacco Free Blue has advocated for a healthier campus at ISU.
It's all part of the Great American Smokeout.
Students stopped y to get information about living smoke-free.
Tobacco Free Blue and other groups work year-round to help people live healthier lives.
If you need help, you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
