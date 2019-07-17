Clear

Group works to bring two endangered insects back to Illinois

A group in Marshall, Illinois is leading an effort to bring back to flying insects to the state.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A group in Marshall, Illinois is leading an effort to bring back to flying insects to the state.

On Wednesday, people had the chance to learn about Project Wingspan.

The plan would involve introducing plants into the environment that will support Monarch Butterflies and Rusty Patch Bumble Bees.

Experts say the species are now on the endangered species list.

It's part of a national pollinator effort to enhance the land in the midwest.

Organizers will be out Friday at Lincoln Tail State Park to work on the project.

