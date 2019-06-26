Group working to revitalize 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People on Terre Haute's north side used Wednesday to do a little outdoor work.
Our crew caught up with people in the 12 Points area.
They are currently in the middle of trying to revitalize the area.
While we were there they were painting the Oy Vey building at 13th and Lafayette Avenue.
They told us it is all about renewing pride in the area.
