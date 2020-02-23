Clear

Group to hold fundraiser kickoff for Walk to End Alzheimer's

A kickoff event for Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Tuesday from 5:30 - 7 P.M. at Climbing Cafe in Terre Haute.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 10:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 100,000 Hoosiers are affected by Alzheimer's. Mant of their caregivers are underpaid.

Every year, the Walk to End Alzheimer's raises money for those people and to help find a cure. That's why local volunteers are getting an early start on fundraising. 

"It's a great opportunity to help others. Help other people who can't help themselves. Find a cure," Amber Lawson said. 

There is a fundraiser kickoff event on Tuesday from 5:30 - 7 P.M. at Climbing Cafe in Terre Haute. You'll learn how to volunteer and more about the walk itself.

The cafe is offering discounts for food and climbing for those at the event. 

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is September 26 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. 

