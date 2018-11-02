Group that helps homeless veterans hosts open house

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is stepping up to fill a need.
The Loyal Veterans Battalion in Terre Haute hosted an open house on Friday.
It highlighted the newly opened Clothes Closet.
The closet will be open to homeless veterans twice a week.
Organizers say help like this is important as we head into the colder months.
It is located on South 14th Street.
