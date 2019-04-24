Clear

Group talks archaeology in Digging up the Past presentation at ISU

People in Terre Haute had the chance to learn about archaeology on Wednesday.

People in Terre Haute had the chance to learn about archaeology on Wednesday.

Digging up the Past was an Olli Presentation at Indiana State University.

Members from the Central Wabash Archaeology Chapter talked about their current digs.

They even showed off some of their artifacts from past excavations.

