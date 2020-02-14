TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Institute on Drug Abuse says about five percent of women use one or more addictive substances during pregnancy.
A local group is working to change that. The Substance Use Community Action Team is part of a West Central Indiana healthy start initiative in Vigo County. It's designed to create goals that will help reduce substance abuse during pregnancy.
Thursday, the group focused on educating doctors, pregnant women, and the community about the resources that are available.
"The babies in our community are the most vulnerable citizens. So it's up to us to come together and make sure they protected are that they are born healthy and on time," Carrie Evans with the group said.
This team is possible thanks to a healthy lives grant at Union Hospital.
Related Content
- Group takes on drug abuse among pregnant women.
- Local groups teaming up for Drug Take Back Day
- Local group celebrates women's rights
- Indiana gets $10.9 million to help pregnant women, parents
- US to impose visas restrictions for pregnant women
- Wabash Valley groups team up for weekend Drug Take-Back event
- Most pregnant women aren't getting flu and whooping cough shots, CDC warns
- Indiana lawmakers consider protections for pregnant workers
- IN AG hosts drug take back events
- Top French journalists used Facebook group to harass women