Group takes on drug abuse among pregnant women.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Institute on Drug Abuse says about five percent of women use one or more addictive substances during pregnancy.

A local group is working to change that. The Substance Use Community Action Team is part of a West Central Indiana healthy start initiative in Vigo County. It's designed to create goals that will help reduce substance abuse during pregnancy.

Thursday, the group focused on educating doctors, pregnant women, and the community about the resources that are available.

"The babies in our community are the most vulnerable citizens. So it's up to us to come together and make sure they protected are that they are born healthy and on time," Carrie Evans with the group said.

This team is possible thanks to a healthy lives grant at Union Hospital.