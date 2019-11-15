Group starts Go Fund Me in hopes to help raise $1.2 million for new West Terre Haute health center

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Work is still underway to improve access to health care in West Terre Haute.

In the summer, we explained the Vigo County Commissioners heard plans to bring a clinic and pharmacy to town.

Friday, News 10 looked at the two potential designs from Valley Professionals Community Health Center. The mock-ups include seven exam rooms, three behavioral health therapy rooms, and an in-house pharmacy.

CEO, Terry Warren, said those features were important to the community, as was having an accessible location. Land at Sixth Street and National Avenue was donated for the project.

The group says the West Terre Haute area has high rates of poverty and uninsurance. The hope is a clinic would be part of a positive transformation.

The organization has started a Go Fund Me page to help in the process of collecting $1.2 million for the cost of the project. The Wabash Valley Community Foundation issued a matching grant challenge. It will donate one dollar for every two dollars collected, up to $50,000.

Warren said the goal is to start construction in the spring of 2020, and have the clinic ready by early fall of 2020.