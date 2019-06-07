Group shows off new prototype 'Wayfinding' designs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of one Terre Haute group spent Friday night trying to bring more art and culture to the city.

4140 Arts and Cultural District gave out infomration during this month's First Friday event in downtown Terre Haute.

Members were showing off prototypes to new Wayfinding designs.

These are basically signs and materials that help people navigate the area.

The group hopes to introduce them to the community soon.

The group also took the community's feedback at the event.