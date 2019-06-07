TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of one Terre Haute group spent Friday night trying to bring more art and culture to the city.
4140 Arts and Cultural District gave out infomration during this month's First Friday event in downtown Terre Haute.
Members were showing off prototypes to new Wayfinding designs.
These are basically signs and materials that help people navigate the area.
The group hopes to introduce them to the community soon.
The group also took the community's feedback at the event.
Related Content
- Group shows off new prototype 'Wayfinding' designs
- Rose-Hulman celebrates Tree Campus designation
- Design approved for Indiana University international center
- Terre Haute receives special Cultural District Designation
- CIB meets to discuss convention center design
- Karl Lagerfeld, pioneering fashion designer, has died
- Local medical group expands
- Rose-Hulman receives national award for program design
- Local student wins design award for patient education pamphlet
- Tattoo shop honors Garrett Sands with special designs
Scroll for more content...