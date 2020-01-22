Group shifts donations from Australian wildlife to local feline rescue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - They were originally crafted to help Australian wildlife - but now they say there's no longer a need for those items there.

On Wednesday, volunteers stopped by the Ouabache Feline Rescue to drop off the donations.

News 10 spoke with the rescue director. She says these donations will make a big impact on their animals.

"It's going to help with the locations because we can keep blankets moving - and everything they need in there...because we go through a lot of blankets and toys here," Tammy Barnett said.

Barnett says the center is always in need of dry cat food and litter. If you are interested in donating call them at (812) 841-6916 or learn more here.