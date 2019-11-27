Group set to provide free Thanksgiving meals for people in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Terre Haute restaurants and businesses are coming together on Thanksgiving to help put on a free meal.
The McDonald Blessing Box has paired with Terry's Empire Barbersho[. They're doing a free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who needs it.
I will be held at the Fraternal Order of Police, or FOP, in Terre Haute.
If you're homeless or can't afford a meal...you can stop by and have a hot Thanksgiving feast.
They are expecting hundreds of people. Organizers say dozens of restaurants and businesses have donated food, money, or time to help.
The free dinner is from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. The FOP is located at 1655 South 14th Street in Terre Haute.
