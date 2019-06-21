Group set to meet to fight the stigma behind addiction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local organizations are hoping that the faces and voices of recovery will help the stigma behind addiction.
A panel of local leaders is coming together on Saturday, hoping to share information that will help others better understand addiction.
The Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance is hosting the forum.
It's a year-old organization with the goal of bringing the community together to battle addiction.
On Saturday, those who have struggled will share their stories.
It takes place at the Vigo County Public Library at 2:00 p.m.
It is open to everyone, but if you can't make it, it will be streaming on the organization's Facebook page.
