Group set to host job fair for future teachers

JASPER, Ind. (WTHI) - here is a big need for teachers all across the country.

Superintendents in the southern part of the Wabash Valley decided it was time to change that.

The Southern Indiana Education Center is hosting a job fair.

It's open to anyone interested in becoming a teacher.

That includes student teachers along with high school and college students.

It is being held at the Huntingburg Event Center near Jasper, Indiana on November 2nd.

It starts at 9:00 a.m. and lasts until about 2:30 p.m.

You have until next Thursday to register.

