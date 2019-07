Group set to host Sunday backpack giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A national backpack program has made its way to Terre Haute.

In fact, TCC Verizon is hosting its 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway.

The store plans to hand out 200 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The event happens on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

They are given away on a first come first serve basis.

A child must be present to receive a free backpack.