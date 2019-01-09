Group says a majority of Indiana voters polled say yes to a cigarette tax increase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are a smoker, you could soon be paying more to light up.

That could happen if the advocacy group 'Raise It For Health' succeeds in pushing a $2 a pack cigarette tax.

This morning, that group unveiled the results of a poll.

It says the majority of Indiana voters are in favor of the tax as a way of getting people to stop smoking.

According to the groups poll of 600 voters in December, 70 percent favor the tax, with 29 percent opposed.

They say fewer people smoking means less money the state has to spend on smoking-related health issues.

But the same group has pushed for similar legislation each of the past four years but has not succeeded.

A bill regarding this proposal is expected to be drafted and introduced during the year's legislative session.

Opponents fear any kind of tax is a tough sell for voters.