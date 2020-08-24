Group renews its call to end federal executions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A network of anti-death penalty advocates has renewed their call to action on federal executions.

They're asking Congress to investigate and end the executions.

This involves the conduct of the Trump administration in setting the executions and the legality of the executions that happened in July.

The Death Penalty Action group hosted a Zoom meeting on Monday about this. It featured religious and civil groups along with other speakers against the death penalty.

Representatives from the Sisters of Providence and the local NAACP were among them.

"Won't understand why killing someone who has killed helps to teach people killing is wrong," Sister Mary Montgomery, from the Sisters of Providence said.

"The penalty of executing people, both state and federally is a war on poverty, a war on poor people, and a war on people of color," Sylvester Edwards, the President of the Terre Haute branch of the NAACP said.