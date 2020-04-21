Group receives $25,000 grant to help people in need

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic is forcing change for agencies who help people.

It's making it even harder for those living without to get what they need.

$25,000 in grant money will go to Continuum of Care or COC.

The group is made of several agencies that support the homeless. The extra money will help supply food, laundry services, and other needs during the pandemic.

If you are in need of services, reach out to the following groups:

REACH Services - 812-232-6305

Bethany House - 812-232-4978

Mental Health America - 812-232-5681

CODA - 812-232-1736