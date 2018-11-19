Group proposes Indiana raise the cigarette tax by $2 per pack

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - One million Hoosiers smoke every day.
A group wants lawmakers to increase the state's cigarette tax to curb that number.
Several health and business groups make up the 'Raise it for Health' coalition.
The group wants to raise the tax by $2 per pack.
Indiana has one the highest smoking rates and one of the lowest cigarette tax rates.
Coalition members say raising the tax is the simplest and most effective way to reduce smoking rates.
The tax would also collect money to invest in the state's workforce and business climate.
