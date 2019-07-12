BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group plans to join in a national movement.
That movement is to end human detention camps.
It's called Lights for Liberty.
On Friday night, people will meet outside of the Clay County Justice Center.
The center also serves as an ICE detention center.
At 7:00, people plan to hold a candlelight vigil.
Related Content
- Group plans to hold a candlelight vigil outside of local ICE detention center as part of a national movement
- Candlelight path
- Local group holds vigil for Texas shooting victims
- Local group holds vigil in remembrance of gun violence victims
- Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting
- Companies propose immigration detention centers for Midwest
- Local group holds fundraiser for CODA
- Group working to save convention center plans at Hulman Center
- ICE proposes new detention center in Indiana as demand for facilities rises
- Vigil planned to honor fallen officer
Scroll for more content...