Group plans to hold a candlelight vigil outside of local ICE detention center as part of a national movement

A local group plans to join in a national movement.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 1:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group plans to join in a national movement.

That movement is to end human detention camps.

It's called Lights for Liberty.

On Friday night, people will meet outside of the Clay County Justice Center.

The center also serves as an ICE detention center.

At 7:00, people plan to hold a candlelight vigil.

