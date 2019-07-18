Group plans to go door to door with a petition to stop jail rezoning request at former Stu's Golf Course

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A community organization in Vigo County is pushing for county leaders to find a less expensive option for a new jail.

The group Citizens for Better Government recently posted a survey asking if commissioners should reduce the cost of the new jail and build it next to the courthouse.

On Thursday, the group held a press conference to discuss the survey.

They said they want to stop the Terre Haute City Council from rezoning the property at the former Stu's Golf Course.

That's why they plan to go door to door with a petition in hopes to make a change.

County leaders have said they have a plan for the current location.

They say it's time to move forward, especially due to the lawsuit.