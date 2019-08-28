Group plans butterfly release to honor drug overdose victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On average, 190 people die daily from drug overdose.

To honor those people, Western Indiana Recovery Services in Terre Haute will release 190 butterflies.

The event will also commemorate Overdose Awareness Day.

Leaders say they want everyone to attend.

"People in recovery, people considering recovery, community members who have been affected by overdose or know someone who has..people who aren't sure how overdose affects our nation as a whole. We want this to be an educational opportunity as well as a show of support for those who are struggling with addiction," Natasha Newcomb said.

The butterfly release will take place this Friday at 12:30 at Western Recovery Services, behind the Vigo County Courthouse.