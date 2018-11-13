Group pays tribute to ISU alum murdered Saudi consulate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) _ Indiana State University students took some time out on Tuesday to honor the memory of an alum and an international activist.

A handful of students joined the group 'Code Pink' on campus.

The group is here from Washington D.C. to bring attention to the recent death of ISU Alum Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi was a journalist for The Washington Post.

He was brutally murdered in the Saudi consulate in Turkey while speaking out against the abuses of the Saudi government.

The group says Khashoggi paid the ultimate price for simply doing his job as a journalist.